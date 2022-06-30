JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – “A Step Ahead Foundation Tri-Cities” is a nonprofit organization that helps prevent unintended pregnancy through access to birth control.

Methods covered through the group include IUDs, the Nexplanon arm implant and birth control shots.

With the help of grants and donations, the group works hand in hand with local medical providers to pay for birth control for people who need their help.

Executive Director Maggie Wood said her group plays an important role in rural communities such as the Tri-Cities, where there are higher rates of unintended pregnancies.

Wood said since the decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, the group’s phone has been ringing off the hook.

“Our call and text and form submission online numbers are up like over 500%,” Wood said. “We’ve seen a drastic increase in people wanting to use our resources.”

Wood said callers say they fear now that abortion is off the table, contraception could be targeted next.

For more information about the organization, call (423) 415-0277.