‘A short-term remedy’: City workers remove Johnson City breezeway furniture

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – City workers removed chairs and tables from the Johnson City breezeway on Friday afternoon.

The action comes after the city received complaints about the homeless population downtown in the breezeway.

“We have reports of certain individuals exposing themselves, changing clothes,” Assistant City Manager Charlie Stahl said. “Public works crews, along with assistance from the police department went down to address this in the breezeway and remove folks from that area.”

Michael Short, co-owner of Artisan’s Village, said some of his fellow business owners have been experiencing problems with loitering and panhandling.

“Our particular business because of our location has not been particularly impacted by that; however, I know a lot of business owners downtown have expressed a concern about how it’s negatively impacted their businesses,” Short said.

Lorraine Washington and her husband Elmer own Taste Budz, a small restaurant with outdoor seating only at the corner of Roan and Market streets.

She said they’ve fed people through the years and tried to keep a congenial relationship — and have generally fared okay through their 21 years at the location across Market from the John Sevier Center. She said this year has been different.

“People have been coming into our space, sleeping on our furniture and driving us to the point where we’re considering putting a fence around it,” Washington said. “It’s the worst we’ve ever seen it, and I believe it definitely impacts our business.”

“We as a community have to figure out a way forward that protects the dignity of the folks that we’re talking about, but also protects the investment of people who run the businesses downtown,” Short said.

Stahl also agreed that long-term solutions still need to be looked into.

“Something has to be addressed sooner or later, and this is again a short-term remedy today,” Stahl said. “Certainly, it will not solve the problem tomorrow.”