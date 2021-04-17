A place to let the leash off: New dog park opens in Kingsport

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – There’s a new place for your pet to play. Friendship Bark Park opened in Kingsport following a ribbon cutting, live music, and discounted rabies shots and microchipping.

Those in the area said it’s nice to have a new park in the area, especially now that it’s warming up outside.

“Having a dog park in the area is awesome because most of the time we’ll either go 30 minutes to another dog park… so it’s like super great for it to be like I think it’s like 10 minutes from our house,” Dog owner Elisabeth Israel said.

The park is open to the public and completely free.

“With 51% of the community being pet owners, it gives us pet owners the chance to bring our little animals out here and let them play, and run, and frolic, and develop,” said Tom Parham, Pet Works President.

While free, there are some rules, you’re asked to only bring dogs that are vaccinated, aren’t aggressive and to follow all other posted rules.

The park was named and partly sponsored by Friendship Car Dealers owner and dog lover, Mitch Walters.

“First of all we love dogs, our employees love dogs, our customers love dogs, so it’s the right thing to do,” Walters said. “It’s a wonderful park.”