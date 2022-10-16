JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Holston Habitat for Humanity is holding its Women Build this fall and are in need of extra help.

“It takes about 2,500 volunteer hours to build a house,” said Volunteer Manager, Mandy Penz.

On Saturday, they had 9 volunteers come to help when they have 15 available slots to fill each day.

“It’s a great way to give back to the community,” said Penz. “It’s a great way to learn new things even if you’re not [experienced]. We have a great group of people who will teach you how to do things.”

Meghan Mangrum helps build a home just like her future one. (Photo: WJHL).

Megan Mangrum is a volunteer on this build, but will be getting her own Habitat for Humanity home soon. Her project is scheduled to start in late October to early November.

“It’s a great learning experience for anyone who wants to come out and just learn a little bit and have a good time,” said Mangrum.

She is a single mother of two pre-teen boys who are currently living with her mother. Through this experience, she really empathizes with the future homeowner.

“I mean you’re a piece of building their home so I mean I think they’ll always be appreciative of anybody who comes out to support them,” said Mangrum.

They’ve just finished their first week of building, but still have three weeks left before they completely open the project up to the public. To sign up to help with this project, visit Holston’s Habitat for Humanity website.