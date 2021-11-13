A new Eagle Scout has earned his designation

(WJHL) – After years of hard work and dedication Alex Caldwell has finally received the boy scout designation of ‘Eagle Scout.’

Caldwell recently finished his service project which included bringing a new roofed pavilion right behind Happy Valley High School.

According to Caldwell, the project took about six months to complete and was made possible thanks to donations from businesses as well as friends and family.

“There was this big empty space behind Happy Valley High School, I was a Life Scout at the time, I saw the opportunity for a pavilion or outdoor classroom for people to sit under or eat lunch,” said Eagle Scout Alex Caldwell.

Eagle Scout is the highest rank among the boy scouts with only eight percent of all boy scouts achieving the rank.