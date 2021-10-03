A man shot by a Rogersville police officer has died

ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The man who was shot after police say he allegedly drove his truck toward a police officer in Rogersville on Friday, Oct. 1 has died.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Buster Lee Carpenter, 32, was shot after authorities say he failed to stop for police, reversed his car into a police cruiser and then drove towards a police officer in Rogersville, Tenn.

According to police in Rogersville, the police officer shot Carpenter and the truck as the vehicle was being driven toward him.

The TBI and District Attorney General Dan Armstrong is currently investigating the incident to determine whether or not the officer’s actions were justified.