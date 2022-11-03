(WJHL) — Daylight Saving time is set to end Sunday, November 6 and many people are preparing to roll their clocks back one hour. Some look forward to that extra hour of sleep, however, adjusting can be tough.

“In general, our bodies are built on a circadian rhythm of 24 hours, which is adapted to our work schedule or home schedule,” said Dr. Cynthia Partain, HMG Family Medicine Physician. “Changing that by an hour is going to make it more difficult. Maybe just [briefly] or maybe for a few weeks.”

Dr. Partain said that change can lead to sleep deprivation which can impact daily life.

“Sleep deprivation affects your judgment,” said Dr. Partain. “It certainly affects your reaction time and it affects your relationships because if your sleep is affected, your eating is affected, you’re going to be a little cranky.”

Sleep deprivation and the lack of daylight can also take a toll on mental health. Partain said it may increase anxiety and depression to the point people need to seek professional help. She said there are some solutions to help with the transition.

“Maximizing what daylight you can get a hold of maybe stepping out for a breather during the day,” said Partain. “Increasing your light exposure, you know, with lamps and lighting.”

If planning in advance, it is also advisable to adjust your children’s bedtime ten minutes earlier each day in the weeks leading up to the time change.

For those hoping for a more permanent solution, that could come in the way of the Sunshine Protection Act. The bill would make daylight saving time a year-round thing, meaning no time changes. While the act passed the Senate unanimously in March. It’s stalled out in the House.

“It passed so quickly in the Senate, nobody expected it to pass as quickly as it did,” said Eric Stanton, Associate Professor of Political Science and Criminal Justice at Northeastern State Community College. “However, when it went to the committee in the House, it was determined at that point that they had other pressing measures.”

Stanton said after talking to local legislatures, he believes if Republicans take control of the House, the bill could be passed and enacted before November 2023.

He said while the bill has overwhelming bipartisan and public support, some reasons it may have stalled in the House is due to additions to the bill.

“We have many bills that are put before Congress, stuff can get added to it,” said Stanton. “What we call pork barrel items, the stuff of that nature is not usually not straightforward. As far as we support daylight savings, we want to have daylight savings year-round period, there’s usually a lot more to it.”

If the House were to take up the act, it would need to pass through several steps before being enacted. First, the House Energy and Commerce Committee would review the act, before passing it on to the full house Then both the Senate and House would have to agree on the bill’s language before sending it to the president’s desk.

“I could see it pass in the house very quickly,” said Stanton. “As long as President Biden is on board with it, then probably this time next year, Daylight Saving Time should be permanent for all of us.”

Daylight Saving is set to end on Sunday, November 6th at 2 a.m.