A look into what the new Bristol, VA casino could look like, in comparison to the one in NC

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) The nearest Cherokee Casino to the Tri-Cities is in Cherokee, North Carolina. It was the state’s first casino.

It opened in 1997 as a video poker facility.

A second casino, Harrah’s Cherokee Valley River is also operated by the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians, which is in Murphy, North Carolina.

Pheben Kassahun looked into what this casino and resort offers which could be similar to what Bristol, Virginia residents can expect in their neck of the mountains.

More than 20 years later, Harrah’s Cherokee Hotel and Casino is still thriving.

It is a 56-acre property that includes a 21-story luxury hotel, which houses 1,108 hotel rooms that have various amenities.

750 more are planned.

There are nearly a dozen restaurants in the facility.

Harrah’s Cherokee Casino has a 150,000 square-foot gaming space.

In that space, more than 3,000 slot games plus black jack, roulette and more.

The other casino and resort located in Murphy, is smaller, but includes many of the same games and amenities.

According to their websites, managed by Caesars Entertainment, both casinos will soon offer sports betting.

More than 2,000 people are employed at the casino and resort.