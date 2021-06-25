A look into AMBER Alert cases in Northeast Tennessee

(WJHL) — Amid the continuing search for missing Hawkins County 5-year-old Summer Moon-Utah Wells, News Channel 11 compiled a handful of recent Northeast Tennessee AMBER Alert cases.

Carlie Trent

Carlie Trent was 9 year old when she was abducted from school by her uncle in May 2016.

According to a spokesperson with Hawkins County Schools, 57-year-old Gary Simpson, who “had been designated in writing by the parent as having authority to pick the child up from school,” picked Trent up on May 4, 2016, claiming her father had been in a serious accident.

What began as an endangered child alert upgraded to an AMBER Alert the next day on Thursday, May 5, 2016.

After more than a week, Trent was found safe on a property off Highway 70 North in the Clinch Valley area.

Throughout the search for Trent, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation had encouraged the public to search property, campgrounds and state parks.

Simpson, Trent’s uncle by marriage, was arrested on rape and sexual battery charges. He was sentenced to 25 years in prison after pleading guilty.

PHOTO: Tennessee Department of Corrections

Evelyn Boswell

It had been months since family members had last seen 15-month-old Evelyn Mae Boswell.

Source: TBI

Evelyn was first reported missing out of Sullivan County in February of 2020, when family members went to authorities claiming they hadn’t seen the child since December of 2019.

On March 6, 2020, a 17-days-long search led investigators to a family member’s property on the 500 block of Muddy Creek Road, where they found remains that were confirmed to be that of Evelyn.

The toddler’s mother, Megan Boswell, was charged with 12 counts of false reports, one count of tampering with evidence, aggravated child neglect, aggravated child abuse and two counts of felony murder.

Boswell remains in the Sullivan County Jail, where she’s been since February of 2020, awaiting her next court appearance scheduled on Sept. 30.

June Simpson

Sullivan County 2-year-old June Simpson was reported missing on the night of Oct. 19, 2020.

She had last been seen that Monday evening along Mitchell Road.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an AMBER Alert to find the toddler.

Hours of searching led to June’s rescue; she was found safely around 1:20 a.m. on Oct. 20 with technology that picked up her heat signature in tall grass.

Summer Moon-Utah Wells

The search across treacherous terrain continues more than a week after Hawkins County 5-year-old Summer Moon-Utah Wells was reported missing.

Since she was claimed to have been last seen on the evening of June 15, hundreds of agencies from across the state and nation have joined in on the efforts to bring her home.

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation on Friday afternoon, nearly 400 tips have resulted in no leads in the case so far.

As of this afternoon, we’ve received 394 tips in the search for Summer Wells. None have resulted in a solid lead.



Anyone with information concerning Summer’s whereabouts is asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND, or send an email to TipsToTBI@tn.gov. #TNAMBERAlert pic.twitter.com/dFhKSA40iN — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) June 25, 2021

The TBI revealed search crews have combed through 4.6 square miles — thousands of acres — to find Summer.

While Summer’s mother, Candus Bly, hasn’t spoken to News Channel 11 on camera, she and Summer’s maternal grandmother, Candus Harer, released statements Friday.

I know she would never wander off this hill alone Candus Bly, Summer’s mother

Bring my grandbaby home. She is a lovely baby, and we’re so thankful for everyone looking for her. We yelled and looked for her as much as we could. She’s just gone. It’s devastating. Candus Harer, Summer’s maternal grandmother

Donald Wells, Summer’s father, has spoken on camera with News Channel 11 several times.

A family friend, David Dotson, has also spoken on camera.

As of June 25, the search for Summer continues.

The TBI reports Summer’s appearance as follows:

Age: 5

Sex: Female

Race: White

Hair: Blonde Eyes: Blue

Height: 3′

Weight: 40 lbs.

NCIC: M476287498

Missing From: Rogersville, Tennessee

Missing Since: June 15, 2021

Anyone with information regarding Wells’ whereabouts is urged to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.

