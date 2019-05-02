A look inside the new Boones Creek PreK-8 school

The new Boones Creek PreK-8 school in Washington County, Tennessee is nearing its completion.

News Channel 11 got an inside look at the progress on Thursday.

“We are very excited and honored to start this brand new school year in this building,” said Jordan Hughes, principal of the new Boones Creek PreK-8 school.

Hughes, along with Facilities Director Phillip Patrick, gave Blake Lipton a tour of the facility.

“We want to incorporate a lot of student choice into what we do,” said Hughes, “lots of student interest into what we do because it’s all about the students.”

There are larger classrooms with state-of-the-art technology, security upgrades to the building’s entrance, a new cafeteria and a larger-than-life gymnasium.

Also new, ‘collaborative classrooms.’

“The teacher can bring them in for different things such as mini lessons or reading a book,” said Hughes, “anything to kind of get them moving and get them engaged in the learning that’s happening, but in a different environment.”

About 700 students are expected, but open enrollment could allow for a maximum of 1,100 students.

Two grade levels will be assigned to each wing of the school.

Having the elementary and middle school together allows a chance for mentoring.

“Whether it be math, reading, whether it be after school tutoring,” said Hughes, “just many ways for those older kids to have the opportunity to be a role model and for the younger kids to benefit from working with those older students.”

Efficiency is also a mark of the new school, with all LED lighting, and effecient water sources.

“Anytime we can cut some of our utlities expenses,” said Patrick, “that means we can put that money back in the classroom.”

Patrick said in addition to some final improvements on the inside of the school, they also have some outdoor work to do, including working with the county commission in providing new sports fields.

Crews hope to have the building ready to move-in by July.

Hughes said they want to have a community kick-off event that month for families, allowing them to tour the new facility.