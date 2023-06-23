JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Josh Smith started at WJHL back in 1999. Throughout the years, he has covered countless stories with integrity and compassion, including his special presentation on the anniversary of the John Sevier Fire.

Josh has always had a passion for news and the ability to take viewers with him to experience what he sees. His coverage of the 2016 Gatlinburg wildfires showed not just the fire itself, but the hundreds of volunteers who traveled to East Tennessee to support firefighters’ efforts.

Josh excelled at the fun stories, as well. He never hid his love and admiration for Dolly Parton and got to interview her several times over the years.

Josh’s tenure at WJHL took him out of the region as well. He took viewers to New York City to follow Big Tom of Survivor fame.

Then in 2010, Josh flew across the country and took Tri-Cities viewers under the waves in the U.S.S. Greeneville, a nuclear attack submarine that bears the name of the Tri-Cities town. It offered viewers a first-ever look inside the submarine and how it was named.

And who could forget then-President Donald Trump’s campaign visit to the Tri-Cities? Josh was there and had a one-on-one interview with the president.

Besides covering big events, Josh’s focus has been on the people of the Tri-Cities, accurately telling their stories, and seeing life from their perspective has always been a priority. There is no better example than the Santa Train. Josh spent time gathering perspectives from both the organizers who gave away all of the gifts to people in Appalachia, but also the folks who received the gifts.

Josh vision of educating viewers and opening their eyes to different walks of life is one of the many things that endeared himself to viewers. His weekly Veterans Voices stories were a great reminder of the heroes that live among us, and Tri-Cities Original took viewers on a tour of the unique places and people who make the Tri-Cities an incredible place.

He has done so much in his 24 years and we thank him from the bottom of our hearts for taking us on his journey.