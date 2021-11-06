A look at American military heroes throughout the years at Tipton-Haynes

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – An organization whose mission is to raise awareness and educate the public about military history hosted their 10th annual ” All Era Military Timeline” event at the Tipton-Haynes State Historic Site.

While donations were accepted, the event was free for all to attend and ran for two days.

The event featured military impersonations, encampments, military vehicles, battle re-creations, weapons demos and more.

A release from Tipton-Haynes says that while this event was for the public to enjoy and learn, it was also designed to honor the service and sacrifices that the men and women of the armed forces have made throughout the history of the United States.

There will be representations from the Revolutionary war Modern-day warfare that will allow attendees to explore the life of soldiers from various times.

The event also featured presentations from ETSU History professors Dr. Stephen Fritz and Dr. Antkiewizc on Saturday.