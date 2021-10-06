A license to burn: Burn permits soon to be required in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – As we head into fire season, permits to burn debris such as leaves and brush piles will be required.

Fire season starts on Oct. 15 and lasts through May 15 each year according to the Tennessee Department of Agriculture’s Division of Forestry.

Permits can be acquired online by clicking here, or through the MyTN mobile app. Permits are offered free of charge.

Getting a permit online can be done daily from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m.

According to a release from the Department of Agriculture, for larger fires such as land-clearing fires, people should contact the Division of Forestry burn permit phone line at 877-350-2676 anytime Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

State Forester David Arnold says, “Thanks to rainfall, our wildfire numbers are low so far this fall. However, it’s always necessary to practice safe debris burning and remember that state permits are required starting next week in areas where local governments do not have established outdoor burning ordinances.”

The release adds that burn permits are only issued when safe burns can be conducted. Cities and other municipalities may have additional restrictions or guidelines to follow.

Click here to see a list of items that are not allowed to be burned.

Burning without a permit can lead to a Class C misdemeanor, which is punishable by up to 30 days in jail and/or a fine according to the release. Arson wildfires are a Class C felony which is punishable by three to 15 years in prison and fines up to $10,000.

For more information on safe burning practices and ways to protect yourself and others while burning visit www.BurnSafeTN.org.