FALL BRANCH, Tenn. (WJHL) – A walk-through experience showcasing the birth of Christ is returning for another year.

‘A Journey Through Bethlehem’ is returning to First Baptist Church of Fall Branch.

The event is Dec. 9 & 10 from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. each night.

The address is 1525 Highway 93. For more details on the event and mission of the church, click here.

Pastor Mark Newman and Craig Quillen sat down with our Good Morning Tri-Cities team to talk more about the event.