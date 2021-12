WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A local dog received her biggest Christmas wish on Saturday, according to animal shelter staff.

According to a Facebook post, Smiley had stayed in the Washington County, Johnson City Animal Shelter for a total of 289 days when she finally found a forever home.

“Merry Christmas Smiley,” the post from the shelter said. “We love you!”

If you’re interested in adopting a new family member this holiday season, make sure to click here.