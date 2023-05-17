JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Johnson City Parks and Recreation is hosting a free, all-day event on Saturday to celebrate “Kids to Parks Day.”

A social media announcement said the family-friendly day of fun happens May 20 from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. at Winged Deer Park. Department officials say activities are catered to children ages 4 to 14, but some activities are suitable for older kids, as well.

The day’s schedule of events includes a nature hike, fly fishing with Trout Unlimited, a scavenger hunt, disc golf, biking, games with prizes, crafts and food trucks. Some activities happen throughout the duration of the event and some have planned start times, according to organizers.

A full schedule and more details for the Johnson City Kids to Parks Day celebration can be found on the Parks and Recreation Department’s social media.