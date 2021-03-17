‘A final goodbye’: Former students invited to walk through old Boones Creek Middle ahead of demolition

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Former students of the old Boones Creek Middle School will have one last chance to walk through the halls they once wandered as students.

The school first opened in 1939 and served for 80 years first as a high school and then a middle school.

The school closed officially closed in 2019 and is set to be demolished next week.

Before the demolition, former students are being invited back to say their goodbyes.

Dr. Vic Young organized the event and says this will be emotional for many in the community.

“It’s just gonna give all the folks that either attended school here or graduated school here. Give them a chance one last time to walk through, reflect, and bring back old memories and have a final goodbye,” Dr. Young said.

Young said former students and staff are welcome to stop by 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. Sunday, March 21.

Dr. Young and fellow alumnus Charles “Toonie” Cash will be making remarks in the gym at 1:30.