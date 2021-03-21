A final farewell to the old Boones Creek Middle School

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – On Sunday former students gathered at the Old Boones Creek Middle School to say their final farewells before demolition begins on Monday.

Boones Creek Middle School closed its doors in spring 2019. The New Boones Creek K-8 school opened that fall. The old building on North Roan has stood empty ever since.

From one p.m. to three p.m. Sunday afternoon former students and staff met at the Old Boones Creek Middle School. Sharing memories and reflections of the place where they spent many of their formative years.

Nancy Graybeal-Little, Kathy Cagle-Jones, Judy Mast-Shoun met while at Boones Creek in the 1960s. The longtime girlfriends reflected on their time spent together. Cagle-Jones said, “We would always get together at each others house as kids and we took turns.” Mast-Shoun added, “Sometimes we went off campus at lunch.”

Rebecca Smith-Harris attended the school for a few years in the ’60s and remembered the experiences of high school romance, “We had two boyfriends and we used to take them in this back room here and give them kisses.”

The school first opened in 1939 and served the community for 80 years, first as a high school and then a middle school. For many families in the area, generations attended this school. That is something organizer Dr. Vic Young recognized, which is why he and fellow alumnus and former basketball star Charles “Toonie” Cash took the time to speak to that difficulty.

Dr. Young said, “We can’t go home again, but we can’t live in the world of Boones Creek High School, but we can have the world of Boones Creek High School in our hearts.” Cash went on to add, “So we have a lot of memories about this place and I hate to see it go, but its good to see you!”

The land is still up for sale, Washington County School Board’s set the original asking price at $2,000,000.