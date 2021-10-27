A date with opportunity: Johnson City uses a new tactic to find volunteers

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — If you’re looking for an opportunity to volunteer, but don’t know where to start, Johnson City has a solution. The city is hosting “Are You Ready to Serve?”, a speed dating-like mixer to connect prospective volunteers with boards and committees that play a role in city government.

“What we recognized in reviewing applications for board and committee appointments was that there were a lot of boards and committees that people didn’t know about or didn’t understand the role,” said Joe Wise, Johnson City mayor. “What we really wanted to do is create an opportunity where interested citizens could learn about the four rea of boards and committees and really find the one that’s the best fit.”

The event is set to take place at the Memorial Park Community Center outdoor tennis courts. Board representatives will be stationed at tables and small groups will rotate every 15 minutes to learn about the various boards and the roles the volunteers fill.

After the rotations are complete, participants will have more time to return to the tables that sparked their interest and ask more questions.

The city is looking to fill nine board positions that will open up in January 2022. Many of these roles come with several-year terms and several require prior, related experience. The time commitment for the positions depends on the board. However, most importantly they are looking for engaged citizens.

“These are important positions in a community because they touch all the facets of community life that municipal government is involved in some prior experience may be relevant and helpful,” said Wise. “Really what we’re looking for active and engaged and interested citizens.”

Other boards seeking to fill positions include:

Board of Zoning Appeals

Civil Service Commission

Golf Advisory Board

Historic Zoning Commission

Johnson City Senior Services Advisory Council

Johnson City Senior Center Foundation Board

Public Art Committee

Washington County Board of Equalization

Descriptions of each board and committee, as well as requirements for each position, can be found here.

If you are interested in applying, you must submit an application at www.johnsoncitytn.org/boards. The deadline to apply is Friday, November 26. Applications are kept on file for one year.

The “Are You Ready to Serve?” event will be held at the Memorial Park Community Center, 510 Bert St., Wednesday, October 27 from 5:30 – 6:30 p.m. Registration is not required to attend. For more information call (423) 434-6249.