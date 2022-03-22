BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Losing a loved one to homicide can feel isolating, especially if one doesn’t have someone who can understand their specific pain. The Tennessee District Attorneys General Conference (TNDAGC) and Tennessee Voices for Victims are working to create Homicide Loss Support Groups across the state to support people through their grieving.

It’s a specific need local advocates said needs to be filled. Sullivan County District Attorney General Barry Staubus has prosecuted many cases over the years; he said he’s well aware of the ripple effect homicides have on families and other loved ones. While his office offers help through the court process, he knows they often need more support.

“We have victim-witness coordinators here at my office to take people through from preliminary hearings, through trials, through the parole process that assists the victims,” said Staubus. “But it’s not the same as someone who’s been through the process that you’ve been through.”

While there are groups in the area like HOPE for Victims, Staubus said more help is always welcome.

As a District Attorney, Staubus said it’s important for him and his office to be able to provide these families with resources.

“We often meet the families and talk to them, and we know how much they hurt,” said Staubus. “We also know how these other groups have worked. We felt like that since we’re a part of the process, we could facilitate more groups and more assistance to victims of crime by being a part of the solution, and being a resource to help in that effort.”

Brittany Fleenor with Branch House said it’s something they’ve been asked about over the years.

“At the time, there were other support groups that were going on, that dealt specifically with abuse, but there hasn’t been a support group specifically related to homicide loss,” said Fleenor.

She added that it is great to see TNDAGC and Tennessee Voices for Victims working to establish these support groups.

“Knowing that we have our district attorneys who care about victims and who want to bring this type of support to them, it means everything,” said Fleenor. “We’re so grateful for our District Attorney’s Office and all of our Assistant District Attorneys for what they do for victims every day.”

Gen. Jared Effler, 8th Judicial District Attorney General, is one of the driving forces behind this initiative. He said establishing the groups is about adding resources, not replacing resources that are already in place, especially for those in more rural areas.

“It may be difficult for our families to travel to Nashville or Knoxville for meetings, but if we can take the meetings to them that will provide them more opportunities and more support,” said Effler.

Effler said the groups create a safe environment for families and friends to speak more openly.

“Oftentimes, families who have lost a loved one to homicide are uncomfortable opening up to the prosecutor or law enforcement,” said Effler. “These groups are intended to provide an intimate setting where families can meet with other families who have suffered loss and then share their feelings openly and candidly with these counselors who will be leading the groups.”

According to Effler, Tennessee Voices for Victims began work establishing these groups after receiving a grant from the Department of Justice. Effler said the group received funding through a Victims of Crime Act (VOCA) Grant. He said their hope is to have groups established within the coming weeks.

Its support, Fleenor said, is important for those in need.

“A lot of times, you know, folks just need to know that there are other people who have gone through similar things and that they’re not alone,” said Fleenor.

Advocates encourage anyone with questions to reach out to their local DA’s office, Branch House, or directly to TNDAGC.

To learn more about the program or submit an interest form, visit the TNDAGC site.

Other resources:

Branch House

Sullivan County District Attorney’s Office

HOPE for Victims