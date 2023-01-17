KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Symphony of the Mountains is putting physics to music for a performance coming to Kingsport.

“Isotone: A Collision of Science and Music” will be played at 7:30 p.m. on February 4 at the Renaissance Center Theater. According to Symphony of the Mountains, the concerts have delighted audiences for more than 12 years with performances from Tennessee to New York to Vancouver, Canada. The performance was created in Oak Ridge by collaborating with the American Museum of Science and Energy and the Oak Ridge Civic Music Association.

A new work by Larry Spivack, “Chemistry Suite”, will be premiered during the Kingsport concert. The piece was commissioned to celebrate the Eastman Chemical Company based in Kingsport. In addition Eastman employee Dr. Stephen Orth will join percussionist Scott Eddlemon to play “Labware Leggiero” on chemistry glass labware. Other works to be played include “Spallation Quartet” for violin, cello and percussion and “High Flux Isotope Reactor” for electric violin, electric cello, electric guitar and electric percussion.

Matt Weber, reviewer for “I Care If You Listen” wrote of the New York City première concert “Isotone captured the excitement, energy, and humor, as well as the dangers, of physics.” Reviewer Becky Ball wrote in the March 2010 issue of The Oak Ridger: “This out-of-the-box program fed our brains with fascinating information and our musical souls with unique rhythms, dynamics and timbre!”

Susan Eddlemon, violin, ETSU cello professor Sean Hawthorne, Scott Eddlemon, percussion, New York artists Larry Spivack, percussion and Adam Schneider, guitar, make up the Isotone ensemble. Following the concert, Spivack will teach a class on February 6 for East Tennessee State University percussion students. The concert will be repeated in the Martin Center Recital Hall at 7:30 p.m. that night.

Tickets for the concert are $20 for adults while children and students will be admitted free of admission. To order tickets, call Symphony of the Mountains Box Office at (423) 392-8423 or visit symphonytix.com.