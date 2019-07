JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- A patient at Niswonger Children’s Hospital wanted to go to the beach for her birthday, and the hospital staff made it happen.

When the patient, identified as Katie, said she wanted a beach trip, Niswonger made it happen with a beach-themed birthday feature sand and leis.

Niswonger shared photos of the special moment on social media.

“Katie wanted to go to the beach for her birthday, so we brought the beach to her! #WhereHopeRises,” the hospital posted.