KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Christmas music will soon fill the airwaves of the Tri-Cities.

As is tradition, 98.5 WTFM will switch to all Christmas music format at 9 a.m. Friday.

There will be a Christmas tree lighting and Santa Claus will on hand to help flip the switch. The national anthem will also be played prior to the switch to honor service members and first responders.

The celebration will be live-streamed on the radio station’s Facebook page.