GRAY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The 97th Appalachian Fair began Monday morning at the Appalachian Fairgrounds in Gray.

The fair runs Aug. 21-26 and features rides, games, contests, shows and fair food.

Each night, different performers will take the stage, starting with Zach Williams on Monday. Other performers include Scotty McCreery on Wednesday, Josh Turner on Friday and Elle King on Saturday.

Tickets for each performance can be purchased online through the fair.

Fair-goers can also find prize-winning livestock and produce, pet animals in the barnyard nursery, see the famous Duck Slide, explore the Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency’s wildlife exhibit and visit the Farm & Home Museum.

For a full schedule of daily events and more information on attractions, check out the Appalachian Fair website.