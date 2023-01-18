BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Sullivan County authorities are searching for a “person of interest” after a shooting Wednesday night.

The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) is looking for Donald Harry Britt, 32, who is considered to be “armed.”

Britt is being sought in connection to a shooting that happened earlier Wednesday on Deck Lane, which is off Highway 75 near the Tri-Cities Airport, according to the sheriff’s office.

Shooting scene on Deck Lane in Blountville. (Photo: WJHL)

Britt is six feet tall and weighs 190 pounds. He has red hair and blue eyes and may be wearing shorts, a gray hoodie, and no shoes.

The SCSO believes he may be traveling in a red Chevrolet Camaro or Dodge Challenger.

The sheriff’s office says anyone who sees Britt should not approach him and should call 911.

Sullivan County 911 sent out an alert Wednesday night notifying residents of a shooting near the Tri-Cities Airport and that a male suspect considered to be “armed and dangerous” may be in the area.

No other information about the shooting has been made public.