ERWIN, Tenn. (WJHL) — Unicoi County emergency officials warned drivers who need to travel I-26 eastbound in Erwin to find an alternate route following a crash.

Responders told News Channel 11 that the accident closed both lanes of I-26 E near mile marker 46 near the Unicoi County Welcome Center. The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) reported on the Smartway map that the crash was reported at Exit 43 at 1:26 p.m.

Details surrounding the crash have not yet been released; however, officials say that the lanes will be closed “for a long period of time due to the severity of the accident.” TDOT reports the incident as a single-vehicle crash.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is at the scene of the crash.

