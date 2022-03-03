SNEADS FERRY, NC (WJHL) – Newly obtained 911 records detail the moments following a robbery involving two of three inmates who escaped the Sullivan County Jail.

A clerk at a Speedway convenience store in Sneads Ferry, North Carolina was robbed around 4:30 a.m. on Feb. 5. Escaped Sullivan County inmates Tobias Carr and Timothy Sarver reportedly entered the store with a pistol and robbed the clerk at gunpoint.

Carr, Sarver and a third man, Johnny Brown, had escaped the Sullivan County Jail through an air vent on February 3.

Carr and Sarver then died soon after in Wilmington after a police chase following the robbery. In a recent interview with News Channel 11, Sullivan County Sheriff Jeff Cassidy confirmed that either Carr or Sarver had died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The initial 911 call

After the three inmates escaped, they were able to steal a truck and get away from Sullivan County. Eventually, Carr and Sarver ended up at the Speedway station in Sneads Ferry.

An initial call to Onslow County 911 was placed just minutes after the robbery began. A man heard speaking with the operator did not identify himself saying, “I’d rather not give it, ma’am.”

The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office said the caller had not been identified as of Thursday.

The man tells the dispatcher, “I’m not real familiar with this area, but it’s an armed robbery.”

Photo: A picture posted by the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office depicting two suspects entering a convenience store prior to a chase that resulted in the deaths of Tobias Carr and Timothy Sarver.

He described two men inside the store: a tall man with dark hair wearing a dark jacket holding a pistol and another man wearing a grey hoodie and a mask, holding a rope. The description matches a photo provided by the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office.

“The dark-headed one had a rope in his,” he said. ” It looked kind of crazy to me.”

The dispatcher asked if the man was still at the Speedway and how long it had been since the robbery.

“No, no. I drove by and seen it and I called,” he said. “About three minutes ago. It took me a minute to get you all dialed up.”

The dispatcher told the man they were getting the information to Onslow County deputies and that they would be over as soon as possible.

“I’d have them hurry,” the man replied. “I’m worried about that feller in there.”

A second call from the clerk

“I just got robbed at the Speedway at Sneads Ferry,” said a sobbing, panicked convenience store clerk to Onslow County 911, just moments after the robbery.

The clerk identified himself, but News Channel 11 is withholding his name.

“They took my car, my wallet and everything,” the clerk said.

The clerk said the two men stole his 2005 silver Chevrolet Equinox.

The 911 dispatcher told the clerk that three units were en route to the store, coming as fast as they can.

While still on the call with 911, Onslow County dispatch called the store phone. The clerk picked up and was asked if they need medical attention, to which they said no.

The clerk described a typical overnight shift that changed drastically when the two men entered the store.

“I was just sitting, taking a break from working,” the clerk said. “It was 4:21 when a dude walked in here said, ‘Give me all your money,’ so I opened my register and just gave him the money.”

His description of the suspects matches the description from the initial 911 caller.

“They were both white males. One looked like he was dressed in all black, silver hair. He had tattoos. He was an older gentleman,” the clerk said. “[The other guy] was dressed in a grey shirt and looked like brown pants.”

He said also said one of the men was wearing gloves.

Still sobbing and breathing heavily, the clerk told the operator that he had “lost everything.”

The dispatch operator asked if he saw where the suspects went with his car.

“I didn’t see,” the clerk said. “They tied me up in the back and told me to lay down.”

Two officers entered the store to assist and the call ended soon after.

The aftermath

Initial reports from the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office said Carr and Sarver stole money from the register and safe.

The clerk recognized his vehicle driving past the store while he was speaking with officers, triggering a pursuit.

Multiple agencies joined the pursuit that led officers through four counties before the vehicle finally crashed in Wilmington.

Carr and Sarver were dead on the scene, but as Sullivan County Sheriff Jeff Cassidy confirmed, one of them died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

On Feb. 10, the final escaped Sullivan County inmate, Johnny Brown, was captured in Wilmington. He is being held in the New Hanover County Detention Center, pending extradition back to Sullivan County.