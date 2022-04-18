JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – 90’s attire? Check. Music? Check. Dance moves? Check.

According to a release from a student organization, you are invited to ETSU PartyBucs 90’s Prom. This event is free and open to the public, and attendees do not have to be actively enrolled in ETSU to attend.

On April 21 from 8 p.m. until 10 p.m. at the ETSU Culp Center Ballroom, there will be food, dancing, prizes and giveaways. Event materials specify that the dance is for “college aged” individuals.

PartyBucs joined the campus community this semester as an organization that started last December.

“If you have a platform, you might as well use it.,” said Caelan Peterson, Founder of PartyBucs and ETSU Student Life Event Coordinator. “I’ve partnered with the counseling center, AOD, Oasis, Active Minds, and a couple other ETSU student organizations to make the ‘Why?’ behind this event mental health awareness.”

During a pancake breakfast hosted on campus, Peterson was asked to take over the event. While he was making announcements, being a dj and getting students to dance, he said something clicked. Soon enough, PartyBucs was born to take the party scene on campus to the next level.

The organization is also collaborating with the ETSU Counseling Center to provide mental health awareness and encourage a fun atmosphere. Due to the ongoing pandemic, Peterson said many people didn’t get to experience their prom and he hopes that this will be their chance. To join the party, click here to RSVP.