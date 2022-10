BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — Organizers of the Tri-Cities 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb announced the event raised over $73,000 for the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation.

Over 650 climbers registered for the cause, which aims to honor the first responders and people who lost their lives during the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

Funds raised topped previous years, setting a new record for the annual event.

Registration for next year’s climb will launch on June 1, 2023.