9/11 Remembrance Day ceremony held in Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Friday morning officials with the Johnson City American Legion held a Remembrance Day and Patriot Day ceremony at Memorial Park.

Retired Army Colonel Thomas Evans from Jonesborough was the featured speaker.

Evans was in the Pentagon during the attack and was supposed to attend a meeting in one of the offices that was hit.

Johnson City Mayor Jenny Brock and Washington County, Tennessee Mayor Joe Grandy also spoke during Friday’s event.

