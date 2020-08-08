8th of August: Saturday marks Tennessee’s Emancipation Day

(WJHL) — August 8 marks Tennessee’s Emancipation Day, according to a Facebook post from East Tennessee State University.
157 year ago, military governor and soon-to-be President Andrew Johnson emancipated his own slaves in 1863.
According to Black in Appalachia, President Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation didn’t apply to enslaved Black people in Tennessee.
Johnson emancipated his own slaves following the Emancipation Proclamation, launching freedom celebrations that continue to be celebrated almost two centuries later.
