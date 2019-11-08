8th Annual Walk in their Boots event starts Friday

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn (WJHL)- Tipton-Haynes State Historic Site is having their 8th Annual Walk in their Boots event this weekend.

Starting Friday, this veteran’s tribute honors the service and sacrifice of all American hero’s throughout our Nation’s History.

Throughout the weekend there will be living history impressions, special programs, and battle recreations.

“This is a free event. Free to the public, free parking. we have basically a lot of things in store we have a weapons demo we have battle recreations We have a veterans recognition program where it’s co-hosted with Honor Flight of Northeast Tennessee,” said Jeff Campbell, event coordinator.

Friday is the historic site’s educational day for school groups.

Several school groups there today including kids from Daniel Boone High School and Elizabethton High School.

Saturday and Sunday are open and free to the public.