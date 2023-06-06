WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Q.E.P, which owns the former Harris flooring plant in Johnson City, will permanently lay off dozens of employees in August, according to a WARN Notice filed with the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development (TDLWD).

Q.E.P. Co., which is headquartered in Boca Raton, Fla., filed the notice on Tuesday, informing the TDLWD that a permanent layoff would take place on Aug. 9.

According to the notice, 87 employees will be affected by the layoff.

Q.E.P.’s Johnson City site is located at 2225 Eddie Williams Road.

The company bought the former Harris flooring company, which had operated in Johnson City since the late 1800’s, in 2010. Q.E.P continues to produce wood flooring under the Harris brand at its Johnson City location.

The TDLWD reports that employees at Q.E.P.’s Johnson City facility are not represented by a collective bargaining agreement, and the Northeast Local Workforce Development Area rapid response team has been notified to work with those impacted.

Recipients of the TDLWD’s memorandum included Congresswoman Diana Harshbarger, State Senator Rusty Crowe, State Representative Tim Hicks, Washington County Mayor Joe Grandy and Johnson City Mayor Todd Fowler.

News Channel 11 has reached out to Q.E.P. for more information on the layoff.