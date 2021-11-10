$85,000 Kroger donation to help around 81,000 people in Tri-Cities fighting food insecurity

For more than 30 years, Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee is working to end hunger in the eight counties it serves, but now the organization needs your help because more people are asking for help.

TRI-CITIES, Tenn. (WJHL) – Kroger has made a large donation of $85,000 to the Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee that is estimated to help around 81,000 food insecure individuals around the Tri-Cities region.

The donation will go towards programs offered by the food bank such as its mobile food pantry, kids cafe, food for kids backpack program and the organization’s senior grocery program.

“Second Harvest Food Bank does critically needed work to bring nutrition and resources to those facing food insecurity, and we’re honored to support their efforts,” said President of Kroger Mid-Atlantic Lori Raya.

According to a release, the Northeast Tennessee area has seen an increase in the number of individuals who do not have enough food to support a healthy, active lifestyle. The latest Map the Meal Gap study from Feeding America shows that 15.9% of Northeast Tennesseans say that they do not have enough food.

Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee Executive Director Rhonda Chafin says the support of donors like Kroger allows the organization to continue its mission.