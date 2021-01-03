JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The 84th Annual Roan Mountain Run kicked off Sunday at noon to help Jim’s Honda & Suzuki Motorcycle celebrate its 83 years of service and business to the community.

News Channel 11 photojournalist Andy Jackson spoke with the service department manager, Charles Mottern, who said the tradition has continued for more than 80 years.

“It’s a Hayes tradition,” Mottern said. “The gentleman that started the business — it was a big thing with him, and as the years have gone on, Kirk has continued it; it’s just a Hayes tradition. We look forward to doing it; we’re proud to do it and continue it and look forward to doing it again every year.”

Nearly 50 motorcyclists met on Market Street Sunday to ride to Roan Mountain. Sunday’s event was timed, and the winner received a plaque.

While participants didn’t have to pay to attend, donations were accepted and went toward Christian Home.