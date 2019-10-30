$800K in loans announced for Back of the Dragon Welcome Center in Tazewell

TAZEWELL, Va. (WJHL) — Officials announced Wednesday that $800,000 in funding will go toward the Back of the Dragon Welcome Center project in Tazewell.

A $150,000 loan from the Virginia Coalfield Economic Development Authority and $650,000 loan from the Virginia Tobacco Regional Revitalization Commission will be used to build the $1.68 million welcome center at 592 Main Street (Route 16) in Tazewell.

The 32-mile stretch of Route 16 between Tazewell and Marion has been nicknamed the “Back of the Dragon” due to its 438 curves, according to state tourism officials.

The welcome center will feature retail space, tourist information, food and drink, and live music according to officials.

