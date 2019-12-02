8-year-old Kingsport boy battling Wilms Tumor returns home after completing chemo

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – There’s no place like home for the holidays, and now a local boy can enjoy being home again.

Back in June, we introduced you to 8-year-old Kw’Shawn Watterson, a Kingsport boy with a stage four Wilms Tumor receiving treatment at Saint Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.

PREVIOUS: Kingsport boy taking on Wilms Tumor, now in Memphis for 6-month treatment

Last week, Kw’Shawn completed his last round of chemotherapy.

It was completed on Thanksgiving Day, and he is now able to celebrate the holidays from the comfort of his own home.

Wilms Tumor is the most common form of kidney cancer among children.

From all of us here at News Channel 11, congratulations!