1  of  34
Closings & Delays
Ashe County, NC Schools Avery County, NC Schools Buchanan County, VA Schools Carter County, TN Schools Cocke County, TN Schools Cornerstone Christian Academy Dickenson County, VA Schools Grayson County, VA Schools Greene County, TN Schools Hancock County, TN Schools Hawkins County, TN Schools Johnson County, TN Schools Lee County, VA Schools Lees-McRae College Madison County, NC Schools Mayland Community College Mitchell County, NC Schools Mountain Empire Community College Norton, VA City Schools Rogersville City School Russell County, VA Schools Simmons Ridge Children's Academy Smyth County, VA Schools Sullivan County, TN Schools SW VA Community College The Learning Center - Castlewood TOP Academy Kingsport Towering Oaks Christian School Unicoi County, TN Schools University of Virginia at Wise Washington County, TN Schools Washington County, VA Schools Watauga County, NC Schools Wise County, VA Schools

8-year-old Kingsport boy battling Wilms Tumor returns home after completing chemo

Local

by: News Channel 11 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – There’s no place like home for the holidays, and now a local boy can enjoy being home again.

Back in June, we introduced you to 8-year-old Kw’Shawn Watterson, a Kingsport boy with a stage four Wilms Tumor receiving treatment at Saint Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.

PREVIOUS: Kingsport boy taking on Wilms Tumor, now in Memphis for 6-month treatment

Last week, Kw’Shawn completed his last round of chemotherapy.

It was completed on Thanksgiving Day, and he is now able to celebrate the holidays from the comfort of his own home.

Wilms Tumor is the most common form of kidney cancer among children.

From all of us here at News Channel 11, congratulations!

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss