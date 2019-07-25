8 Southwest Virginia communities nationally recognized for encouraging solar energy growth

SAINT PAUL, Va. (WJHL) — The national program SolSmart celebrated eight Southwest Virginia communities for their push in solar energy at an event Thursday in Saint Paul, Virginia.









According to a release from SolSmart, a program funded by the U.S. Department of Energy, designated Wise County as achieving SolSmart Silver status.

SolSmart also gave SolSmart Bronze status to Dickenson County, Lee County, City of Norton, Russell County, Scott County, St. Paul, VA, and Tazewell County.

SolSmart recognized these SWVA communities as being the first in the central Appalachian region to apply for and receive these designations.