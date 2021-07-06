8-month-old killed in Appalachia fire

APPALACHIA, Va. (WJHL) – Virginia State Police say an 8-month-old girl was killed in a residential fire Monday morning in Appalachia.

The fire happened around 6 a.m. in the 1300 block of Lower Exeter Road.

According to state police, a 30-year-old woman and a 3-year-old boy were able to escape the burning residence. The woman was taken to Lonesome Pine Hospital where she was treated and released after sustaining injuries in the fire.

The 8-month-old child’s remains were found inside the residence once the fire was put out. The remains were taken to Roanoke for an autopsy.

State police say the cause of the fire remains under investigation, but the blaze does not appear to be suspicious in nature.