KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Bring your pre-registered furry friends to the Kingsport Aquatic Center (KAC) anytime between 1 and 4 p.m. for a day of big splashes and loads of fun.

Admission is $5 per dog and free to owners, according to the special event announcement.

Dogs will get to enjoy a refreshing swim, all while playing with and befriending other furry pals.

Dog parents can pre-register by filling out THIS FORM and returning it to the KAC front desk before the event.