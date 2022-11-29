Marshall was last seen in the Clintwood area on Monday morning. (Photos: DCSO)

DICKENSON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — The Dickenson County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) asked for the public’s help in finding a 76-year-old man living with dementia who was last seen on Monday morning in Clintwood.

Authorities say that Richard Carrol Marshall of the Sutherland Ridge area may be driving a gray 2019 Nissan Frontier. Police say he stands 5 feet and 10 inches tall, weighs 220 pounds and has gray hair and brown eyes.

The DCSO entered Marshall into the VCIN/NCIC as a missing person, according to officials.

Anyone who sees Marshall or has information of his whereabouts should call the sheriff’s office at 276-926-1650.