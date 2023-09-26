KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Seventy-five regional artisans and vendors are expected to bring their wares to MeadowView Conference Resort & Convention Center on Saturday.

Blue Ridge Artisan Days will bring handmade works to the conference center from 9 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.

The event is free and family-oriented. Food vendors will also be on-site.

Cynthia Powell joined the Good Morning Tri-Cities team Monday to show some examples of items that can be bought and admired at the event.

More information can be found on the Blue Ridge Artisan Days event page.