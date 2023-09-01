WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — The 74th annual Washington County Fair returns September 11 – 16 in Abingdon, Virginia.

The “County Roots & Cowboy Boots” fair will feature musical acts, a cake walk, a hand-painted boot auction, a fashion show and more.

The following musical acts will take the stage on the respective days.

Monday, Sept. 11th Kylie Morgan & Dillion Carmichael

Tuesday, Sept. 12th Conner Smith

Wednesday, Sept. 13th Kameron Marlow

Thursday, Sept. 14th Ashley McBryde

Friday, Sept. 15th Blackhawk

Saturday, Sept. 16th Carson Peters & Iron Mountain



For tickets and a full list of events taking place at the fair, click here.