WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — The 74th annual Washington County Fair returns September 11 – 16 in Abingdon, Virginia.

The “County Roots & Cowboy Boots” fair will feature musical acts, a cake walk, a hand-painted boot auction, a fashion show and more.

The following musical acts will take the stage on the respective days.

  • Monday, Sept. 11th
    • Kylie Morgan & Dillion Carmichael
  • Tuesday, Sept. 12th
    • Conner Smith
  • Wednesday, Sept. 13th
    • Kameron Marlow
  • Thursday, Sept. 14th
    • Ashley McBryde
  • Friday, Sept. 15th
    • Blackhawk
  • Saturday, Sept. 16th
    • Carson Peters & Iron Mountain

For tickets and a full list of events taking place at the fair, click here.