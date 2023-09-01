WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — The 74th annual Washington County Fair returns September 11 – 16 in Abingdon, Virginia.
The “County Roots & Cowboy Boots” fair will feature musical acts, a cake walk, a hand-painted boot auction, a fashion show and more.
The following musical acts will take the stage on the respective days.
- Monday, Sept. 11th
- Kylie Morgan & Dillion Carmichael
- Tuesday, Sept. 12th
- Conner Smith
- Wednesday, Sept. 13th
- Kameron Marlow
- Thursday, Sept. 14th
- Ashley McBryde
- Friday, Sept. 15th
- Blackhawk
- Saturday, Sept. 16th
- Carson Peters & Iron Mountain
For tickets and a full list of events taking place at the fair, click here.