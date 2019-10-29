74 charged in Tazewell County drug roundup

TAZEWELL, Va. (WJHL) – 74 individuals have been indicted following a drug roundup in Tazewell County.

According to a release from the Tazewell County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office, a total of 81 indictments resulted in 74 people being charged on a total of 170 counts.

The roundup was conducted by the combined efforts of the Tazewell County Narcotics Task Force, Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office, Richlands Police Department, Tazewell Police Department, Bluefield Police Department, and Virginia State Police with the help of the Tazewell County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office.

The individuals were indicted on October 11 and were indicted by a Tazewell County Grand Jury.

The defendants are in the documents below.