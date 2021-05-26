72nd Annual Highlands Festival returns in July

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – After a gap year due to COVID-19, the Virginia Highlands Festival is returning to Abingdon with a change of venue.

In a press release festival organizers announced that this year’s festivities will take place at the Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center, complete with a 6,000 square foot “Grand Hall” for the flagship event: the Juried Antiques and Vintage Show.

Antique shoppers can visit the show for $5 a day from July 23 to August 1 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., or $20 from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. on July 23’s Early Bird opportunity.

Festival goers can also look forward to live music under a tent outside.

Activity topics include:

Juried Fine Art and Photography Exhibits – Submission information available June 1

Food Trucks

Culinary Arts

Local History events

Outdoor Adventures

Other headliner events include Writer’s Day, where for $30 guests can participate in creative and emotional writing lessons.

The festival’s Juried Arts and Crafts Show will take place at its traditional site each day from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on the Barter Green, the release said. The two festival sites will be linked by a shuttle service. Public admission will be free.

For more information regarding event lineup and personal submissions, click here.