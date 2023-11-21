GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The 10th annual Youth Summit held at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center (NPAC) brought in 700 eighth-grade students from five schools.

“We want these eighth-grade students to know that their community loves them, that we want them to succeed, and we are trying to give them every opportunity that we can as leaders,” said Tennessee State Representative David Hawk, who represents Greeneville and Greene County.

The Youth Summit’s goal is to prepare middle school students for high school by bringing in community leaders and local high school students to speak about ways they can give back to the community.

“I think it’s really important for our middle school students to understand that you don’t have to wait until you’re an adult to give back to the community,” said Greene County Middle School Supervisor LeAnn Myers. “You have the ability to give back to your community now and you can be a leader as a young person now.”

Hawk was a community leader who attended the event to inspire students to take action regarding their futures.

“We wanted to take a couple of hours and just have a real frank conversation about the real world with our eighth-grade students,” Hawk said. “Not only to teach them about their community but also maybe give them an idea how to communicate, how to have a personal conversation.”

Live music from the Dugger Band and Zumba sessions also took place at the Youth Summit.

“They got to hear them perform, which was very exciting for them,” Myers said. “They got to see somebody that grew up in this community that’s become successful in their craft.”

The Niswonger Performing Arts Center will also host the 2024 Youth Summit on Nov. 26.