JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Several crews were on the scene of a single-vehicle accident that resulted in the 700 block of Double Springs Road in Johnson City closing.

Fall Branch Volunteer Fire Department posted on its Facebook page that one occupant of the vehicle was transported for medical treatment.

Tennessee Highway Patrol, Washington County / Johnson City EMS, AEP, and the Washington County Sheriffs Department were on scene.

This is a developing story. Look for updates on WJHL.com.