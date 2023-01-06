GRUNDY, Va. (WJHL) — The recently-passed federal budget bill included $7 million for the Coalfields Expressway Project.

The funds will assist the Virginia Department of Transportation with the design and construction phases of a project to widen a 2.2-mile stretch of U.S. 121/U.S. 460 in Buchanan County to a four-lane highway.

Maps of the proposed Coalfields Expressway. (VDOT)

“The area in which these funds will be used currently lacks any direct access to a four-lane highway,” said Virginia Coalfields Expressway Authority Executive Director Jonathan Belcher. “Having access to a four-lane highway will be a significant boost to the marketability of Southern Gap and is critical to its success and further economic development.”

Belcher thanked Sens. Tim Kaine and Mark Warner and Rep. Morgan Griffith for their efforts to secure the funds.