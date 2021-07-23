7 local Girl Scouts honored with 2021 Gold Awards

TENN. (WJHL) — Seven of 29 Girl Scouts Gold Award recipients are from the East Tennessee region.

The Girl Scouts of the Southern Appalachians announced the highest honors that only 6% of eligible Girl Scouts achieve.

The following 2021 Gold Award recipients are from the Tri-Cities:

  • Olivia Ares of Johnson City
  • Emily Cai of Kingsport
  • Abigail Jack of Elizabethton
  • Emily Maxwell of Kingsport
  • Emily Morgan of Jonesborough
  • Carolina Pack of Johnson City
  • Riane Olsen of Johnson City
“Our communities have been positively impacted by the vision, leadership and dedication of each of our Gold Award girls,” said Lynne Fugate, CEO of the Girl Scouts of the Southern Appalachians. “This high honor required hours of hard work and the leadership skills that they have been developing during their years as a Girl Scout.”

Most girls spend one to two years working on Gold Award projects, with a minimum requirement of 80 work hours toward the project.

