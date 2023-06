JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The second Johnson City 7 Brew celebrated its grand opening with a ribbon-cutting celebration Monday morning.

The drive-thru coffee place offers a variety of hot and cold coffees as well as custom-made specialty beverages.

The new 7 Brew is located at 1210 Harris Drive, across from East Tennessee State University.

The other Johnson City 7 Brew is located on North Roan Street. The chain also has a location in Kingsport.